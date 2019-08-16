Urban Affair Coalition celebrates Philadelphia youth employment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Urban Affair Coalition celebrated the employment of more than 1,000 young people from Philadelphia this summer.6abc Vice President of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins spoke during the celebration in West Philadelphia.The coalition's summer program places teenagers ages 14 to 18 in paid summer jobs and internships through the city's "Work Ready" program.Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and school district superintendent Dr. William Hite praised the effort to help young people connect with potential employers.