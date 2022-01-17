Family speaks out after teen girl fatally shot while inside car in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead in East Mount Airy on Friday night.Grieving family members identified the teen as Carissa Bright."To know Carissa, you had to fall in love with her," said Gina Harris, who identified herself as Bright's cousin.Police were called to Chestnut Hill Hospital just before 9 p.m. They learned that a 17-year-old girl had been brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.The girl was shot four times, including once in the head.She was pronounced dead a short time later, officials say."We just got a call, and we just ran out of here like hell," said Harris.Police later learned the incident happened on the 6600 block of Ross Street while the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a white Toyota with three other people.That's when a dark-colored SUV drove up to the parked Toyota, and someone fired at the people inside, striking the teen.Authorities say she was caught in the crossfire and was not the intended target. Police found two spent shell casings at the scene."It hit all of our hearts, it hit all of our hearts, the whole family suffers and that's the worst part," said Harris.The family said Bright's name was fitting, as she was a bright light in the community. They are determined to never let her light fade."She was beautiful, she had life, she had energy. It's just hard," said Harris.Harris believes Bright was at the scene at the wrong place and wrong time. She is asking whoever is responsible to turn themselves in."Just turn yourself in," said Harris. "Just do the right thing."The incident is also believed to have been caught on video.So far, no arrests have been made at this time.Police are looking for a large black SUV possibly a Lincoln Navigator. They also said the three others in the car were not struck.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.