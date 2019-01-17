Carjacking suspect crashes near Philadelphia elementary school

Carjacking suspect arrested after North Phila. crash.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A carjacking suspect is under arrest after crashing a stolen SUV in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dauphin and Liethgow streets.

Police say the SUV crashed through a chain link fence and ended up in a recreational field near John Welsh Elementary School.

According to authorities, the carjacking occurred earlier at 5th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

The victim's father, Alex Diaz, tells Action News his son was leaving work when a man attacked him and took his SUV.

"All the robberies, carjackings, stuff like that, we have to change because that's why people want to leave out of Philly," Diaz said.

Police say they also found a weapon inside the vehicle.

