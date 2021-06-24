South Jersey's Carli Lloyd ready to bring home Olympic gold for 3rd time

DELRAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Delran, New Jersey native Carli Lloyd is determined as ever as she gets set for her fourth Olympics next month in Tokyo."I want to win. I love winning," Lloyd tells Jeff Skversky before a personal training session in South Jersey.Lloyd, the only player to ever score the game-winning goal in back-to-back Olympic finals, has one goal: bring home gold for a third time."I think it would be a fairytale story," said Lloyd, a day after being officially named to the team. "I'm not looking to break records, for me, it's coming home with a gold medal. I'm going to do it to the best of my ability. I don't want to sound cliche: maybe save the best for last."Lloyd, who is willing to do whatever it takes to help Team USA, will become the oldest women's soccer player to ever play in the Olympics at 39 years old. But as she trains in South Jersey, she feels as good as ever, despite coming off left knee surgery."It's awesome -- defying the age stigma just like Tom Brady," Lloyd says with a giant bright smile as she refers to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star passer -- the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl."Her focus to get better is remarkable, haven't seen anything like it," said Lloyd's personal coach and trainer Danny Madaroski.The last year has been challenging between rehab, the Olympics being pushed back due to Covid-19, and parting with her long-time trainer. But she also reconciled with her parents, who she was estranged from for over a decade."My family and I rekindled the relationship, started to patch things back up, and it's like we haven't missed a beat," said Lloyd.In what could be her final run, Lloyd wants to savor and enjoy this time -- and of course, win."I'm just grateful. I'm humble. This is really special for so many reasons," she says.