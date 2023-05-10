Cold case solved: Maintenance worker charged in 2013 murder of New Jersey woman

Carol Reiff was reported missing back in 2013 after she didn't show up to a scheduled trip with family.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Camden County say they have solved a murder case that has been cold for nearly a decade.

Joseph Grisoff, 59, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of 59-year-old Carol Reiff.

Reiff was reported missing back in 2013 after she didn't show up to a scheduled trip with family.

Officers responded to her residence at the Lakeview Apartment Complex on June 21, 2013. When they got inside, Reiff was nowhere to be found and her car was still in the parking lot.

On June 24, 2013, officers found Reiff's body in a wooded area behind an old maintenance building of the apartment complex.

An autopsy was conducted and the cause and manner of death were left undetermined due to decomposition, according to police.

During the course of the investigation, officers interviewed Grisoff, a maintenance worker who lived near the victim's apartment.

At the time, Grisoff allegedly told police he saw Reiff and complimented her in the past, but he said he was never inside her apartment.

Officers recovered DNA evidence from the victim's jeans and an empty beer bottle inside her apartment.

DNA testing did not produce conclusive results at first, but thanks to advancements a decade later, testing revealed a match for Grisoff and the victim.

Grisoff was arrested in Moorestown on Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force - Camden Division.

He is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility on first-degree murder.

"I'm thankful to the detectives and assistant prosecutors who remained dedicated to this case and to holding the person responsible who unjustly took Ms. Reiff from her loved ones," said Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Jankowski of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at 856-397-3485 and Detective Michael Leach of the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.