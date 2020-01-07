Sports

ESPN: Carolina Panthers to hire former Temple University coach Matt Rhule

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule talks to reporters during a Sugar Bowl NCAA college news conference in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Carolina Panthers have reached agreement to hire former Temple University coach Matt Rhule, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Rhule had been rumored to be in the mix for the head coach vacancies with Carolina and the New York Giants, but the 44-year-old had said in December that he planned on returning to Baylor.

The Panthers are hoping that Rhule can do for them what he did for Baylor, taking a struggling program and turning it into a national power. The Bears were 1-11 in Rhule's first season in 2017 but went 11-3 this past season.

Rhule, who coached the Giants' offensive line in 2012, replaces Ron Rivera, who was fired this past season after a nine-year run.

The Panthers finished 5-11 last season and haven't made the playoffs since 2017.

Rhule got his first head coaching job at Temple from 2013 to 2016.

Yahoo Sports was first to report Rhule's hiring.

ESPN contributed to this report.
