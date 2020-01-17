Arts & Entertainment

Blake Shelton joins Carrie Underwood at Wildwood country music festival

Blake Shelton performs "God's Country" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Blake Shelton will be joining Carrie Underwood at a huge country music festival this summer at the Jersey Shore.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest announced Shelton as their second headliner on their Instagram account Friday morning.



The festival will see over 30 artists perform at the beach in Wildwood between June 19 to 21.

"Please help us welcome platinum-selling, CMA Five-time Male Vocalists of the Year, @BlakeShelton to the BCMF stage with Carrie Underwood and many more! Get your tickets now to the ultimate country music beach party on one of the best beaches in the world! www.bcmfest.com - payment plans available. More artists announcements coming in the next week or so - get ready, babes. WE ARE GOING TO ROCK YOU TO YOUR COUNTRY CORE!" the Instagram post read.

Tickets are on sale now.

General admission costs $149, VIP costs $279, and SVIP is $949.

For more details, visit https://barefootcountrymusicfest.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwildwoodentertainmentjersey shoreblake sheltoncarrie underwood
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News