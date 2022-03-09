Indianapolis Colts trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington Commanders: ESPN

The Colts' return is thought to include two third-round picks, sources said.
Colts get:
🏈2022 third-round pick
🏈2023 third-round pick that can become a second if Carson Wentz plays 70 percent of plays.
🏈2022 second-round pick
Commanders get:
🏈QB Carson Wentz
🏈2022 second-round pick.
Sources told Schefter that Washington will pay the full $28 million due to Wentz for the 2022 season, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week.
Wentz spent one season as the Colts' quarterback after Indianapolis gave the Philadelphia Eagles a first- and third-round pick for him in February 2021.
It was an attempt to find their next franchise quarterback following the retirement of Philip Rivers after the 2020 season.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Wentz threw 27 touchdowns and tied his career low in interceptions with seven last season.
His long-term status with the Colts came into question late in the season when he struggled in the team's final two games where they had to win only one to make the playoffs.
"I'd like to quit Band-Aiding it," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in January. "I'd like for Carson to be the long-term answer or find somebody who will be here for the next 10 to 12 years. Sometimes it doesn't work out that way. I can dream about it, wish about it, do everything I can to figure out the solution, but you do the best with what you can do at the time."
Wentz completed 59% of his passes, threw two touchdown passes and had two turnovers in losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars to close out the season. He threw for at least 200 yards in only two of the final eight games of the season. In the upset loss to the Jaguars in the season finale, Wentz posted a career-low 4.3 Total QBR.
An MVP candidate with the Eagles before tearing his ACL late in the 2017 season, Wentz lost his starting job to Jalen Hurts during the 2020 season, which led to his trade to Indianapolis. Wentz is headed to his third team in the past three seasons. He has thrown for 140 touchdowns and 57 interceptions while being sacked 211 times in his career.