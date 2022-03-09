nfl

Indianapolis Colts trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington Commanders: ESPN

Wentz spent one season as the Colts' QB after Indianapolis gave the Eagles a first- and third-round pick for him in February 2021.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at Noon - March 9, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts are trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of picks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Colts' return is thought to include two third-round picks, sources said.



Sources told Schefter that Washington will pay the full $28 million due to Wentz for the 2022 season, which includes a $5 million roster bonus due next week.

Wentz spent one season as the Colts' quarterback after Indianapolis gave the Philadelphia Eagles a first- and third-round pick for him in February 2021.

It was an attempt to find their next franchise quarterback following the retirement of Philip Rivers after the 2020 season.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Wentz threw 27 touchdowns and tied his career low in interceptions with seven last season.

His long-term status with the Colts came into question late in the season when he struggled in the team's final two games where they had to win only one to make the playoffs.

"I'd like to quit Band-Aiding it," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in January. "I'd like for Carson to be the long-term answer or find somebody who will be here for the next 10 to 12 years. Sometimes it doesn't work out that way. I can dream about it, wish about it, do everything I can to figure out the solution, but you do the best with what you can do at the time."

Wentz completed 59% of his passes, threw two touchdown passes and had two turnovers in losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars to close out the season. He threw for at least 200 yards in only two of the final eight games of the season. In the upset loss to the Jaguars in the season finale, Wentz posted a career-low 4.3 Total QBR.

An MVP candidate with the Eagles before tearing his ACL late in the 2017 season, Wentz lost his starting job to Jalen Hurts during the 2020 season, which led to his trade to Indianapolis. Wentz is headed to his third team in the past three seasons. He has thrown for 140 touchdowns and 57 interceptions while being sacked 211 times in his career.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2022 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
NFL
Rodgers reportedly agrees to stay with Packers next season
Philadelphia Eagles GM on whether Jalen Hurts is starting QB: 'Ther...
2022 NFL combine: Draft prospects to watch, cap space, needs for al...
NFL players who need a change of scenery this offseason: One from e...
TOP STORIES
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
AccuWeather: Raw and rainy with wet snow in some areas
Lyft driver shot in Fairmount; suspects sought
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Chernobyl knocked off power grid; 'no critical impact on safety'
Police ID man killed after more than 30 shots fired at vehicle
2 Pa. state police troopers injured in Chester Co. crash
Show More
Phase 2, 3, trial for Pfizer COVID pill begins in kids 6-17
Experts predict gas prices will keep rising: 'It could get pretty bad'
Philadelphia police officer who shot 12-year-old to be dismissed
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship found in Antarctica after 107 years
More TOP STORIES News