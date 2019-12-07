animal abuse

Cat dies after being shot with arrow in West Philadelphia, SPCA seeks suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect who shot a cat with an arrow, leaving it to die, in West Philadelphia.

A good Samaritan reported the injured cat next to a corner store on the 5900 block of Chestnut Street on Friday morning. The arrow remained lodged in its body.

The cat was transported to the Pennsylvania SPCA's Erie Avenue headquarters for emergency medical treatment but did not survive the transport.

Officers were able to find the cat's owners, who said the animal had gotten out the night before.

After reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby store, an individual can be seen picking the cat up with a shovel and depositing it in a trash can.

The cat was still alive at the time and was later discovered some distance from the trash can, officials said.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking the public's help in identifying the individual in the photo.



Information about the incident or the identity of the individual can be reported to 866-601-7722.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeanimal abusecats
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL ABUSE
Former SF Giant Sam Dyson accused of domestic violence, MLB investigating
Trumps signs bill to crack down on animal cruelty
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Christmas Village helps boost small businesses in Center City
Man shot and killed while searching through his SUV
Rowan students hold vigil following recent suicides on campus
Iran frees Princeton grad student for US-held scientist
Show More
Archbishop Wood scores late in 4th to beat Cheltenham for title
Dave Chappelle closes 2019 at The Met Philly
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends ceremony
Judge rejects plea, says arson suspects not taking responsibility
Funeral for teen killed stepping off SEPTA bus in North Philly
More TOP STORIES News