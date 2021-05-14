Cat jumps out 5th floor window, survives fall during Chicago apartment fire: VIDEO

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10628176" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Maybe he's down to eight lives? A cat took a leap of faith out an apartment window during a fire in Englewood, and survived the fall unharmed.

CHICAGO -- A cat jumped out a window during an apartment fire in Chicago, and survived the fall. It was all caught on video.Chicago firefighters had responded to a fire in in one unit of a multistory apartment building at 65th and Lowe in the Englewood area Thursday afternoon. It was struck out around 3:20 p.m. Fire officials said at that time firefighters were just looking to put out hot spots and prevent the fire from flaring up again or impacting more units.Video posted by the Chicago Fire Department on Twitter shows smoke coming from broken, open windows in one or two units on the fifth floor. Then, after a couple of minutes, a small dark shadow appears.It's a black cat, cautiously sticking its head out of one of the broken windows. It takes stock of the distance below, tests the side of the building with its front paws briefly, and then jumps.There's an audible gasp from onlookers but as the cat fell, but it easily misses the wall around the apartment building and lands on all four feet with a bounce on the grass beyond it. The cat then immediately ran off.No information has been released about the cause of the fire, or how much damage was reported. No injuries were reported.