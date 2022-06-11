Celebrate PRIDE Month, Father's Day at Oyster House and Mission Taqueria

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shucking oysters, fresh tacos, and margaritas on tap; it's great way to celebrate Father's Day and PRIDE Month.The Oyster House and Mission Taqueria are both LGBTQ+-owned and operated by the same family.Oyster House is celebrating 13 years in business. Owner Sam Mink says the restaurant is Philadelphia's largest oyster bar. They source all their oysters from local growers.The menu has everything from fish dishes to crab cakes, lobster rolls, grilled lobster, tartars, raw seafood and a great cocktail and beverage list.Seafood is in the blood for Mink. His father opened the restaurant in 1976.Directly above is Mission Taqueria, a Mexican restaurant Sam opened six years ago.It features a variety of fun tacos and salsa. Handmade tortillas are created on the spot for dishes like the shrimp and chicken tacos. Mission also has a cocktail, margarita and mezcal program.It's where Sam's husband Anthony Padilla works as a bookkeeper. The couple also has a 7-year-old son named Asher.Sam is a board member of the Attic Youth Center, where he serves meals and resources to support at-risk LGBTQ+ youths in Philadelphia.Both Mission Taqueria and the Oyster House take off Sundays, including Father's Day, but you can order fun at-home kits like the clam bake kit, where you can bring home a whole steaming bucket.Happy hour at both Mission and the Oyster House is every Tuesday-Friday, 4-6 pm. There's $2 Oysters at the Oyster House, plus other drink and food specials.1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102Above Oyster House, 1516 Sansom Street 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102