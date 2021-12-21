Philadelphia police, FBI search for man wanted in 7 Center City bank robberies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI and the Philadelphia police department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a serial bank robber who authorities say has robbed seven banks in less than four months.In each of the cases, the man has handed a teller a threatening note and demanded money. He is said to have obtained an unspecified amount of cash in each of the robberies before leaving the area.The dates and locations of these robberies include:- August 30 - PNC Bank, 1511 Walnut Street- September 2 - Republic Bank, 1601 Walnut Street- September 10 - WSFS Bank, 1600 Chestnut Street- November 10 - PNC Bank, 1801 Market Street- November 19 - Republic Bank, 1601 Walnut Street- November 29 - Republic Bank, 1601 Walnut Street- December 17 - PNC Bank, 1801 Market StreetAfter handing the teller the demand note during the September 10 robbery, authorities said he also made a verbal threat and forced his way behind the counter.In the most recent robbery, police said he wore an orange safety vest on top of his black puffy jacket.Police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call 215-418-4000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.A reward is being offered for information leading to this subject's arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.