bank robbery

Philadelphia police, FBI search for man wanted in 7 Center City bank robberies

Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call 215-418-4000.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly police, FBI search for serial bank robber

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI and the Philadelphia police department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a serial bank robber who authorities say has robbed seven banks in less than four months.

In each of the cases, the man has handed a teller a threatening note and demanded money. He is said to have obtained an unspecified amount of cash in each of the robberies before leaving the area.

The dates and locations of these robberies include:

- August 30 - PNC Bank, 1511 Walnut Street
- September 2 - Republic Bank, 1601 Walnut Street
- September 10 - WSFS Bank, 1600 Chestnut Street
- November 10 - PNC Bank, 1801 Market Street
- November 19 - Republic Bank, 1601 Walnut Street

- November 29 - Republic Bank, 1601 Walnut Street
- December 17 - PNC Bank, 1801 Market Street

After handing the teller the demand note during the September 10 robbery, authorities said he also made a verbal threat and forced his way behind the counter.

In the most recent robbery, police said he wore an orange safety vest on top of his black puffy jacket.

Police said the man should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call 215-418-4000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

A reward is being offered for information leading to this subject's arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiabank robberyfbisuspect imagesphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BANK ROBBERY
Woman sought for Center City bank robbery
FBI seeks bank robber dubbed 'bucket hat bandit' in Montgomery Co.
Father, son charged in Voorhees bank robbery
Caught on video: Bank robbery suspect arrested leaving bank
TOP STORIES
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
Flyers game postponed due to COVID; Eagles set to play tonight
Crafty squirrel caught on video stealing candy in South Jersey
QB Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington Football Team: ESPN
Lower Merion school gives student virtual option after COVID outbreak
Arrest made in murder of Delco smoke shop employee
Show More
Remains ID'd as missing woman last seen in Bucks County in 1992
Petition for truck driver sentenced to 110 years exceeds 4M signatures
Pa. Rep. Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for interview
2 babies survive tornado that carried them away in bathtub
48 test positive for COVID on world's biggest cruise ship
More TOP STORIES News