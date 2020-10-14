stabbing

Man critical after stabbing in Center City Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Center City Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 300 block of North 22nd Street.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call for a stabbing and found a man with wounds on his face and back.

Investigators said the man had staggered several feet after being stabbed before collapsing, as there was a trail of blood at the scene

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far there is no word on a suspect or a motive.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacenter city philadelphiastabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
2 wounded in knife attack in Paris, suspect arrested
Stabbing at Parkway encampment leaves man critically injured
Mayor 'making progress' with homeless encampment after second stabbing
Man stabbed at corner store runs home, collapses outside, then dies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City of Philadelphia, Parkway encampment leaders reach agreement
15-year-old shot inside his West Philly home
Burglar has a feast after breaking into Bucks County church
Eagles fans allowed back in stands, Philly changes COVID-19 gathering limits
'Bachelorette' Clare gets drama and love at first sight on night 1
Justin Bieber's new Crocs sell out in minutes
Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Show More
Fire damages Grays Ferry market
AccuWeather: Sunny, Milder Today and Thursday
New details about vehicle sought in fatal Cheltenham hit-and-run
Voter registration caravan rolls through South Philly
Philadelphia officials prepare for possible protests ahead of presidential election
More TOP STORIES News