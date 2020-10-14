PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed in Center City Philadelphia, police said.
It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
Police said officers responded to a 911 call for a stabbing and found a man with wounds on his face and back.
Investigators said the man had staggered several feet after being stabbed before collapsing, as there was a trail of blood at the scene
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
So far there is no word on a suspect or a motive.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
Man critical after stabbing in Center City Philadelphia
STABBING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More