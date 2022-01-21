lawsuit

Company that opened pop-up Covid testing site in Philadelphia now facing lawsuit

The lawsuit filed in Minnesota alleges Center for Covid Control either failed to deliver results or delivered in-accurate results.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Company that opened Philly pop-up Covid testing site facing lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lawsuit has been filed over an alleged Covid-19 testing scheme after hundreds of fraudulent pop-up sites opened up around the country, including here in Philadelphia

The attorney general in Minnesota filed the lawsuit Thursday against the Illinois-based Center for Covid Control.

Earlier this month, one location went up on the 100 block of South 7th Street in Center City.

The company claimed they were authorized by the city of Philadelphia, but the city had no idea who they were.

"Yeah, it's authorized. We wouldn't have a storefront if it wasn't," said the manager earlier this month. She did want to give her name.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia residents warned of 'unaffiliated' pop-up COVID testing tents
EMBED More News Videos

City officials say the testing tent staffers claimed to be funded by FEMA, but said they confirmed over the weekend that was not true.



The lawsuit alleges Center for Covid Control either failed to deliver results or delivered in-accurate results.

According to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, former employees of Center for Covid Control reported that while the company could initially handle its load of local tests, its processing center failed to expand as the company opened up testing sites around the country.

Former employees recounted finding samples in bags that were well over 48 hours old, being instructed by management to falsify dates of receipt, and being instructed to lie to consumers about their tests being inconclusive or negative when, in fact, the sample had not been tested, the lawsuit alleges.

There was no immediate word on if the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is taking any action.

Center for Covid Control posted on its website that it's pausing operations until Saturday.

"Center for Covid Control (CCC) announced today it is extending its pause on operations and will not be reopening on Saturday, January 22, 2022. CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity. As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiacoronavirus testingcoronaviruslawsuitu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Man who was nude baby on Nirvana's 'Nevermind' cover refiles lawsuit
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
Prince Andrew stripped of military affiliations
Film armorer blames ammo supplier in deadly 'Rust' shooting
TOP STORIES
Sharon Hill Council votes to fire officers charged in fatal shooting
Man arrested after firing 8 shots at Philadelphia officers
Red Cross in critical need of blood. Here's how to help
South Jersey house fire leaves woman dead
Stranded driver gets help from Washington Twp. police officers
Man charged with murder in deadly Old City pipe beating
Missing mother last seen the day her roommate was murdered
Show More
Fairmount fire survivors describe terrifying scene, last-minute escape
Montco restaurant can reopen as officials investigate Hep A outbreak
CPSC issues warning on infant loungers
Del. man accused of taking upskirt photos of girl at Walmart
Man turns art into profession after football career abruptly ends
More TOP STORIES News