Central Bucks School Board rules transgender athletes must play with teams of sex assigned at birth

The ruling for transgender athletes comes on the heels of another controversial decision regarding a six-figure severance package for its resigned superintendent.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Transgender athletes in the Central Buck School District will have to play for teams based on the sex they were assigned at birth, according to the school board.

Some speakers called the policy discriminatory, others said this was necessary.

The ruling passed in a 6-3 vote during a school board meeting Tuesday and comes on the heels of another controversial decision the board made regarding a six-figure severance package for its resigned superintendent.

"The rights of women and girls to play sports -- it gives them the opportunity for scholarships and other accolades and it keeps them safe," said one speaker.

"When we tell transgender girls that they can't play girls' sports or transgender boys that they can't play boys' sports, they miss out on this important childhood experience and all the lessons it teaches," said another speaker.

The district has faced backlash this year after the board barred school staff from using students' chosen names and pronouns without parental permission. The board also enforced policies that prohibited classroom discussions that opponents say targeted LGBTQ+ students.

This all comes less than a week after Democrats swept the school board race. However, they don't take control until December.