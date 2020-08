5 tornadoes touched down during Isaias including in Bucks Co., Montco

EMBED >More News Videos In Doylestown, Bucks County, the high winds from Isaias caused damage to Doylestown Hospital, partially tearing the roof off the Children's Village day care.

EMBED >More News Videos CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes across the region on Tuesday, including one that left a path of destruction in Cape May County, New Jersey.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey has confirmed tornadoes touched down in Bucks and Montgomery counties as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the area Tuesday.According to the NWS, six tornadoes, five in the Delaware Valley, have been confirmed in these general locations:1. Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware2. Queen Anne's County in Maryland3. Cape May County in New Jersey4. Ocean County in New Jersey5. Bucks County in Pennsylvania6. Montgomery County in PennsylvaniaThe NWS tells Action News the Montgomery County tornado damage is in Worcester Township, on Heeber Road between Valley Forge Road and Hollow Road.They say the Bucks County tornado damage extends from near the Philadelphia Mills mall in Northeast Philadelphia to Doylestown Hospital.The Doylestown area is dealing with widespread damage and power outages due to Isaias.The winds were strong enough to overturn SUVs and cars, leaving some of them stacked on top of each other.Action News is told approximately 135 children, all under the age of 5, were inside the Children's Village day care center when the storm ripped the roof of the building. Staff members hid in closets with the children inside the day care, which is on the property of Doylestown Hospital.Hospital staff members ran in to help as many people as possible.No major injuries were reported.Streets were blocked off Wednesday morning around Central Bucks High School West due to large branches and power lines being knocked down.Approximately 95,000 customers in Bucks County were without power during the peak of the storm.In South Jersey, a confirmed tornado from Strathmere to Marmora in Cape May County, New Jersey was recorded.The NWS says another tornado was confirmed in Ship Bottom, Ocean County -- it started off as a waterspout and came to shore with 109 mph wind gusts.The National Weather Service says one tornado was confirmed in Dover, Delaware. The NWS says a final assessment including an EF-scale rating on each tornado will likely take several days to complete. Officials say it is possible that additional damage from the tornadoes may be found.