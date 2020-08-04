Neighborhood in Bear, Delaware heavily damaged during storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6352907" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Viweer Britt Raybuck captured storm damage in Dover, Delaware.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6353246" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Rehoboth Beach Patrol runs up and down the beach to tell people to go home for their safety during the storm.

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Debris was scattered around a neighborhood in Bear, Delaware on Tuesday morning after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the region.Fences were ripped out of the ground, trees were split at the base, wile siding and doors were blown off of houses at Brennan Estates.The back half of one home was ripped off by the storm. Homeowner Joseph Hicks said he and his family are lucky to be safe."As we were approaching the basement, I saw the tree lifting out of the ground. At that point is when I saw the whole back of the house coming off of the property," he said."Thank God that we're here," he continued. "God spared my wife and my boy. We're here. I can replace the house."At the moment, first responders say there are no injuries.We do not know for sure if this damage is the work of a tornado.The National Weather Service says one tornado was confirmed farther south in Dover, Delaware. One Action News viewer sent in a video showing damage in Dover.The entire state of Delaware is being hit by powerful winds and heavy rain Tuesday.Before the sun rose, Tina Jacobi had already received a weather alert."We were woken up by a tornado warning about 10 'til five," said the Frederick, MD resident who's visiting Rehoboth Beach.Jacobi is staying in a camper, which made her even leerier of the impending weather brought by Tropical Storm Isaias."We've been in high (alert) mode," she said before adding that she's been spending the day at a house with family.As the winds picked up, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol was seen running up and down the beach to tell onlookers who were taking pictures of the ocean during the stormy weather to go home for their safety.