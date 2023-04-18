Central High School robotics team heading to 2023 FIRST Championship

Central High School's RoboLancers are headed to Houston to compete at the 2023 FIRST Championship in Houston, Texas.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Central High School's robotics team is putting Philadelphia public schools on the map.

The RoboLancers are headed to the FIRST Championship to Houston, Texas where they'll put their robots up against the best of the best from around the world.

It's the fifth time they team has qualified and their first return to the competition since 2018.

The team of 168 students is only sending 24 students to Texas, along with six coaches and equipment.

"It' was really exciting seeing the work we did paid off," said sophomore Austin Lin.

The Robo Lancers have been hard at work for the last three months, building and testing their robot named Lucy.

"And the reason we're going is we won the FIRST Impact Award that recognizes the team's work to increase STEM opportunities throughout the city," said Michael Johnson, engineering teacher and head coach of the RoboLancers.

That's been the teams mission for several years, proving that giving back is just as important.

The FIRST Championship will take place from April 19-22, 2023.