Charcuterie Chic gives tips for holiday charcuterie board ideas

Holiday party season is in full swing, and Charcuterie Chic have been busy building boards, helping hosts and guests around Philadelphia and beyond.

Holiday party season is in full swing, and Charcuterie Chic have been busy building boards, helping hosts and guests around Philadelphia and beyond.

Holiday party season is in full swing, and Charcuterie Chic have been busy building boards, helping hosts and guests around Philadelphia and beyond.

Holiday party season is in full swing, and Charcuterie Chic have been busy building boards, helping hosts and guests around Philadelphia and beyond.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The holiday party season is in full swing, and Sarah Frank and Sara Antosiewicz of Charcuterie Chic have been busy building boards, helping hosts and guests alike around Philadelphia and beyond.

"The great thing about charcuterie is you can be really creative with it. There's not one right way to do it," said Frank.

Antosiewicz, the Charcuterie Coordinator, explained some considerations when layering boards.

"Different textures. Different tastes. What's going to pair well together- so we typically put things close to an item that we think they're especially good with," Antosiewicz said.

Charcuterie Chic was launched during the pandemic. The team has since carried the concept into boards for desserts, game days and special events. From gluten-free to vegetarian, the options are endless.

Charcuterie Chic delivers to Philadelphia and surrounding counties, but they were nice enough to give 6abc viewers some tips for those who want to try this at home.

"When we're building the boards, we'll start by putting the dips in the middle and build around that. So then typically- then the cheeses and the meats go down, and then we'll fill in with the extra snacky items," said Frank.

Add seasonal touches -- some of which you can eat -- like prosciutto ribbons, which tuck right into your tray.

"Keep your prosciutto in the fridge until the very last minute you want to work with it," Antosiewicz advised.

"I'm going to peel, using the paper rather than the meat," Antosiewicz added.

"We're going fold this hot dog style, and we're going fold it every other way, and this makes a gorgeous prosciutto ribbon," demonstrated Antosiewicz.

Beyond the boards, there are festive options for parties, like transforming a standard log of goat cheese.

"We'll take whatever our goodies are. Here today like I said, it's dates and pistachios. We'll load her up," explained Antosiewicz.

Then you fold in the goodies, and wrap it back up and put the cheese into the refrigerator for a few hours.

"So you want to keep this in the log form because as you'll see later, after this hardens up, we'll get a beautiful slice," Antosiewicz said.

Jazz up your brie with a cookie cutter and jam.

Start by slicing off a lid from the top of the brie.

"With our top half, we're going to take a regular cookie cutter like you may have at home, press here into the lid," showed Antosiewicz. "I have a sour cherry jelly we're going to go with for a fun red color this time of year, spread it out on my brie."

Then you retrieve the top, which now has a design cut out, and stick it back on the wheel.

Baked brie is another popular choice, and Charcuterie Chic sells kits.

Mix dried cranberries, pecans and caramel into a scrumptious topper and pop the whole thing into the oven at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes.

"This looks like you spent a ton of time- if you pick this up from us, I won't tell your host," said Antosiewicz.