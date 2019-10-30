Charges dropped against mother who left 1-month-old baby on bus in Bethlehem: Officials

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The charges against a Lehigh Valley mother accused of leaving her baby on a bus have been dropped, officials said Wednesday.

Police say the woman walked on the bus in Bethlehem on October 26, handed her infant to the driver and then turned around and walked away.

"You never know what she was going through or what's in her head, she might not have no family," said Brian Oliver.



The mother was originally arrested, but during a news conference on Wednesday, Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli announced the charges would be dropped. The mother will now undergo a psychiatric evaluation, he said.

According to a criminal complaint, while Bus #12-93 was stopped, the woman approached the bus with her 1-month-old baby boy in hand.

Next, she entered the bus, placed him on the farebox and told the driver to "call the police and that this was her son that she can't take care of."

According to the police report, after the mother left the bus, she walked away in tears. Police later found her just a few hundred yards away at 85 West Broad Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Mother arrested after leaving 1-month-old baby on bus. Bob Brooks has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on October 28, 2019.



Bus riders we spoke with say at least she gave the baby to someone who would get him to safety.

"I think you should take it to the right authority, but in the same respects, taking it to a bus driver they can make sure the baby is taken care of," said Darrell Phillips of Bethlehem.

The Safe Haven Law in Pennsylvania states a baby no older than 28 days must be left at a hospital or with a police officer at a police station.

In this case, the woman didn't do that and she was origuionally charged with a misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northampton countybabymother arrested
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some communities opt to move trick-or-treating due to weather
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, Halloween rain
Pa. officer sings 'Happy Birthday' to boy during traffic stop
Archbishop Carroll lockdown lifted, no weapon found
Trick-or-treating tips; boo to Halloween rain
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion: Family
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Show More
Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture in NYC
3 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Long Beach, Calif. home
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
3 N.J. firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
More TOP STORIES News