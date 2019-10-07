Society

Mom shocked after dad shaves baby's head while she's sleeping

VISALIA, Calif. -- A California mom left her baby daughter in the care of the child's father so she could get some much-need sleep.

Jasmin Aileen Valero didn't expect to wake up to find her daughter's head had been shaved.

Footage of Valero's shocked reaction to finding out baby Jazlyn was now bald went viral on Twitter. The video shows her gasping in disbelief while Jazlyn's dad, Joshua Luevanoz, chuckles away.

Valero captioned her tweet, "The one time I ask him to watch her so I can sleep in." She later said, "In many Mexican families it is tradition to cut babies' hair at a young age so their hair can grow thicker and nicer."

Valero said she and Jazlyn's father agreed they weren't going to do that ... until the day she was woken up with that surprise.

On the bright side, Jazlyn seems unfazed by the haircut. "Always such a happy baby," Valero said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhairparentingviral videohair stylingbuzzworthybabyabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Affidavit: Siblings found hanging in basement before they died
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
Murder charges dropped as Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial begins
Yorkie found abandoned in North Philly trash can has died
Suspect in theft of computers, fax machine from school caught on video
Philly school community to express asbestos concerns
AccuWeather: Rain Moves in Tonight, Then Cool and Unsettled
Show More
Mother of Rittenhouse Square stabbing victim issues statement
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting near Shippensburg University
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-95
1 dead following bizarre home invasion in N. Philly
More TOP STORIES News