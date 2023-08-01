French Toast Bites owner becomes first Black female director of Farmer's Market Coalition

French Toast Bites owner Charisse McGill is now leading the Farmer's Market Coalition as its first Black female Executive Director.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Charisse McGill is making history again. The owner of French Toast Bites is now the leading the Farmer's Market Coalition as the first Black female Executive Director of the national organization.

She says this is a full circle moment.

"That's how I started French Toast Bites, all from the knowledge I gained at the Lansdale Farmers Market. French Toast Bites has grown in staff, revenue. Now, I have the opportunity to give back to the organization where I got my start," she said.

The national nonprofit serves and supports more than 8,000 farmers markets across the country, including the one in Rittenhouse.

Charisse says had she not spent seven years managing the Lansdale Farmer's market and working with independent food and beverage producers, she wouldn't have been able to make French Toast Bites so successful.

She says the opportunity to diversify this field is not lost on her and will continue to run and operate French Toast Bites.

The announcement comes a week ahead of Farmers Market week, which begins August 6th.