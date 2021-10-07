officer involved shooting

Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in Mantua Twp.

Officers responded to a 911 call placed by 49-year-old Charles Sharp III, according to the NJ Attorney General's Office.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in Mantua Twp.

MANTUA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office released new information in connection with a deadly police-involved shooting last month.

Newly released bodycam video shows officers arriving at a home on Elm Avenue in Mantua Township around 1:35 a.m. on September 14.

Officers were responding to a 911 call placed by 49-year-old Charles Sharp III, who stated that people were trespassing on his property including a person armed with a gun, according to the attorney general's office.

Authorities say when officers arrived, Sharp was outside of his home with a weapon.

SEE ALSO: Man shot, killed by police officer in Mantua Township, New Jersey
EMBED More News Videos

Two uniformed officers of the Mantua Township Police Department arrived at the scene in response to a 911 call.



"He's got a handgun on him," one officer could be heard saying on bodycam video.

Moments later, you can hear several gunshots being fired before Sharp falls to the ground. Officers tried to render aid but Sharp died from his injuries.

"The guy came out pointing a gun," an officer said after the shots were fired.

Authorities say a detailed replica of a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun was found near Sharp.

At least 12 shell casings were found in the middle of the road next to a police SUV in front of the home.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is continuing its investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyofficer involved shootingshootingcaught on videobody cameras
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Community calls for firing of Delco officers who fatally shot girl
New details emerge in shooting death of girl at football game
TOP STORIES
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
Teen stabbed twice after allegedly stealing vehicle in Philadelphia
Alexis Sharkey's husband found dead as authorities try to arrest him
Why spending big won't guarantee playoffs for the Phils in 2022
Suspect wanted for stabbing man in wheelchair: Police
Show More
Man, woman and child steal 3 parakeets from NJ pet store
Laundrie flew home and then back to Utah in middle of Petito road trip
Delco EMS chief celebrated with parade after 44 years of service
Philly extends vaccination deadline for universities, health workers
Eagles work to tackle penalty problem: 'We're still ticked off'
More TOP STORIES News