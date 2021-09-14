shooting

Shooting investigation underway in Mantua Township, NJ

MANTUA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A house in South Jersey remains blocked off by crime tape hours after the report of a shooting.

The call originally came in around 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Elm Avenue in Mantua Township, Gloucester County.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says this is an ongoing incident.

Officials say it is a contained incident and there is no risk to the general public.

Further details will be released a later time, officials say.

