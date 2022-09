Two people were arrested and charged, including a 16-year-old.

5 injured in shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WPVI) -- A shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina injured at least five people.

Officials say gunshots rang out just before 1 a.m. in the popular spot for restaurants and bars.

It's unclear what led to the gunfire.

However, investigators say several people were taken into custody during the initial response.

