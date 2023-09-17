Philadelphia Phillies former managers and spring training coaches Larry Bowa, left rear, and Charlie Manuel, right rear, watch a spring training exhibition baseball game (AP)

Former Phillies star, manager Larry Bowa sits down with Action News after best friend's stroke

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia residents are sending prayers to a man who holds a special spot in the hearts of Phillies fans everywhere.

Charlie Manuel, the former Phillies manager who led the team to a World Series victory in 2008, suffered a stroke on Saturday.

Manuel's wife, Missy, wanted the news to be put out into the universe so that he could feel the positive energy from the City of Brotherly Love.

Fortunately, Manuel was undergoing a medical procedure in Florida when he suffered the stroke. Doctors discovered it immediately, dissolved the blood clot, and are hopeful they found it before it could cause major damage.

Hours after the devastating news, former Phillies star and manager Larry Bowa sat down with Action News.

Bowa talked about his best friend, Manuel, and how he's staying strong for Manuel's sake.

