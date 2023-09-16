Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffers stroke in Florida hospital

The Phillies say the next 24 hours will be crucial for his recovery.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Charlie Manuel, the former Phillies manager who led the team to a World Series victory in 2008, suffered a stroke on Saturday.

Officials with the Philadelphia Phillies said in a statement that it happened while Manuel was undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital.

The hospital was able to attend to Manuel immediately and remove a blood clot.

The Phillies say the next 24 hours will be crucial for his recovery.

Manuel is a beloved figure in Philadelphia after leading the team to five straight NL East titles, two NL pennants, and the franchise's second World Series championship in 2008.

He won more games (780) than any manager in team history and has 1,000 career wins, including three seasons with the Cleveland Indians.

ESPN contributed to this report.