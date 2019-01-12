Chase suspect's car speeds through Los Angeles with raised front hood

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities on Saturday afternoon were involved in a high-speed vehicle chase that moved from multiple freeways in the San Fernando Valley and downtown Los Angeles area to the streets of Boyle Heights.

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon led police on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon even as his car's raised front hood obscured his view of the roadway.

About 12:45 p.m., the pursuit was making its way eastbound on the 134 Freeway near Griffith Park when the driver transitioned onto the southbound 5 Freeway.

With the white Lexus sedan's hood blocking the windshield, the chase continued on to the southbound 110 and 101 freeways before exiting onto surface streets in Boyle Heights.

Multiple LAPD cruisers had joined the chase when the driver pulled into a gated parking lot in South L.A. He got out of the Lexus, took off his sweatshirt and T-shirt, and raised his hands in the air.

A woman ran toward him and embraced him, shielding the suspect from the arriving officers. A man then approached the driver and locked arms with him.

Man and woman escorted the suspect toward the officers, whose guns were drawn. The suspect dropped to his knees and was taken into custody without incident.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities were involved in a high-speed vehicle chase that moved from multiple freeways in the San Fernando Valley and downtown Los Angeles area to the streets of Boyle Heights.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chasecalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Light Snow Tonight
PennDOT and folks in the Delaware Valley prepare for snow
Philadelphia Eagles land in New Orleans for Saints game
Sea of green takes over New Orleans
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries 1-year-old daughter
New details emerge of California police officer's ambush murder
Man left critical after shooting in North Philadelphia
Police: Woman may have deliberately crashed vehicle into another in Philly
Show More
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
911 audio shows panic after woman in coma gave birth
Shutdown becomes longest federal closure in US history
Officials: Shooting at New Jersey mall leaves 2 injured
Palmyra, NJ residents wonder where their beloved wild turkey has gone
More News