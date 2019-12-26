mall

Cherry Hill Mall enforcing parental escort policy Thursday after 2017 post-Christmas chaos

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cherry Hill Mall is enforcing a post-Christmas parental escort policy in response to a chaotic scene two years ago.



The enforcement of the policy is only for Thursday, December 26, 2019.

"The Cherry Hill Police Department and Cherry Hill Mall Management want everyone to have a safe shopping experience," the police department posted on Facebook.

This means from 4 p.m. until the mall closes at 9 p.m., all guests 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or adult 21 or older.

Proof of age will be required.

One parent or adult may accompany up to four kids.

On December 26 2017, a mob of teens forced the mall to close early.

Five arrests after chaos at Cherry Hill Mall: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 27, 2017



"Parents and guardians should not be dropping off their children unsupervised at retail shopping centers. Juveniles not acting responsibly will be escorted from the property and those engaging in criminal behavior will be arrested and prosecuted," police said.

The Cherry Hill Police Department will have officers patrolling the parking lots and inside the mall as well as other retail shopping centers in the area.
