Voorhees Town Center closed for weekend after 2-alarm fire

VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Voorhees Town Center in Camden County, New Jersey will be closed this weekend following a two-alarm fire.

Crews arrived around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a fire in the food court's cooking exhaust system.

Officials say the flames spread into the ceiling space.

It's still unclear when the Voorhees Town Center will reopen.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage is still under investigation.