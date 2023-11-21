South Jersey family displaced, firefighter injured in Cherry Hill house fire

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 10:19AM
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family has been displaced and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at a house in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The fire started around midnight Monday into Tuesday on Patridge Court.

When fire officials arrived, heavy smoke could be seen from the home.

Two adults and a dog were able to self-evacuate, however, one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Officials said it took over a half hour to get the blaze under control.

There has been no word on what started the fire.

