Cherry Hill Police investigate hit-and-run of high school senior

By George Solis
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Cherry Hill Police are investigating after a teen was hit by a driver who then took off.

He is currently fighting for his life at Cooper University Hospital Trauma Center.

Police say the hit-and-run took place late Thursday night along Route 38 near the McDonald's at Church Road.

Investigators say the teen jumped over the barrier crossing over from the eastbound to the westbound lane when he was struck.

"It did not stop, so we are seeking any witnesses to this incident or anyone that might have information to please call us," said Cherry Hill Police Captain Amy Winters.

While authorities have not identified the 18-year-old, a letter obtained by Action News has revealed he is a senior at Maple Shade High School.

In that letter, a school official says they are organizing a "jeans day" on April 8th as a way to raise money to pay for the family's medical expenses.

"It was pretty sad, you know?" said Giovanni Walker who witnessed part of the crash.

"They had to shut everything down because it was so bad," he added.

Drivers who frequent the road say they aren't surprised by the terrible accident.

"I don't often see people trying to cross like at the circle, it's usually along the barrier trying to cut across," said Eric Cornelis of Cherry Hill.

Police say there are crosswalks along Route 38 so that people don't jump over the barrier.

Anyone with pictures or videos of the incident is asked to call Officer Domingo at (856) 432-8856 or tips can also be received anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on the following link- Submit an anonymous web tip. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.
