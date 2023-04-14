Chester County teen receives national medal of heroism for saving young girl from dog attack

"I just ran right in there and was screaming, 'Get off of her!'" the teen recalled.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County teen will receive the Carnegie Medal Thursday night, North America's highest honor for civilian heroism.

Darby Bicking's heroic act helped save an 8-year-old girl who was being attacked by a dog at a horse-riding center in Coatesville back in 2020.

The Carnegie Medal is given to those who put themselves in extreme danger while saving, or attempting to save, the lives of others.

Bicking says she was volunteering at a summer camp when she noticed one of the kids getting mauled by a dog.

"Without a thought, I just ran into the circle, was pushing the dog off Anna, and then he latched onto my left arm. I finally got off him," said Bicking. "I was dragged basically from one end to the other."

After the attack, Bicking says she had to get roughly 30 stitches on her arms and legs. The young girl she saved, Anna, was able to walk away with only minor bite wounds.

When Bicking heard screams, she says she went into fight or flight mode.

"I just ran right in there and was screaming, 'Get off of her!'" she recalled.

Action News asked Bicking, would she do it all over again?

"Oh 100%, 100%, I would do it all over again."

At the end of it all, she says she didn't want the dog put down because she thought it should have a second chance.

The dog was a rescue and had been abused before he was adopted.

Bicking did ask that the dog not be around children, and to be muzzled outdoors.

She will receive her medal on Thursday night at the Coatesville Country Club.