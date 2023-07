Dozens of bullet casings were found scattered across the sidewalk.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting has wounded a father and his sons in Chester, Delaware County.

The Action Cam was there on the 400 block of Whittingham Place, just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

The conditions of the dad, and his adult sons have not been released.

Investigators are sorting out what led up to all of this, and who fired the shots.