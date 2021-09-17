shooting

Young girl injured in Chester, Pa. shooting

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 1500 block of West 9th Str
CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating a shooting that left a young child injured on Thursday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 1500 block of West 9th Street.

Police say a girl, roughly 8 years old, was hospitalized after she was wounded in the shooting.

There was no immediate word on her condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Chester police.
