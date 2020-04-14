$65,000 reward offered in shooting death of 7-year-old boy in Chester

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6080375" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 year old shot, killed in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A $65,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of the person responsible for fatally shooting a boy in Chester, Pa. earlier this month.It happened on April 5 during a drive-by shooting on Swarts Street.Investigators said 7-year-old Sinsir Parker was shot in the face after being caught in the barrage of bullets.Neighbors said they heard more than a dozen gunshots."I heard about 15 shots ring out. I heard it come across the scanner and the Ring that it was a drive-by. I called my local friends on the block and they said two cars came down and just rang out about 15 shots and a little boy caught the bullet in the head," said one resident.Police have not yet made any arrests.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.