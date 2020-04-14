$65,000 reward offered in shooting death of 7-year-old boy in Chester

It happened on April 5 during a drive-by shooting on Swarts Street.
Investigators said 7-year-old Sinsir Parker was shot in the face after being caught in the barrage of bullets.
Neighbors said they heard more than a dozen gunshots.
"I heard about 15 shots ring out. I heard it come across the scanner and the Ring that it was a drive-by. I called my local friends on the block and they said two cars came down and just rang out about 15 shots and a little boy caught the bullet in the head," said one resident.
Police have not yet made any arrests.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.