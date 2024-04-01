3 Philadelphia suburbs among best places to raise a family, according to recent report

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia suburbs prove, yet again, that they are a great place to make a life in work and at home.

Pennsylvania is home to the top cities considered ideal for raising a family, according to the national ranking and review firm Niche.

After crunching the numbers on several factors -- including housing, crime rates, school systems, recreational amenities and diversity -- Philadelphia-area suburb Chesterbrook claimed the top spot. Devon and Penn Wynne also made the list.

Cities in Pennsylvania and Illinois claimed seven of the top ten slots.

You can read more about the research at Niche.com.