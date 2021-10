PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An ATM exploded at a hotel in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chestnut Hill Hotel on the 8200 block of Germantown Avenue.Glass and debris could be seen all around the ATM.Witnesses tell police they saw someone fleeing the scene on foot.Investigators say no money was taken.There were no reports of any injuries. The investigation is ongoing.