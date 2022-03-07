localish

'Females can do this': Woman-owned construction company aims to get more women into trades

By Taylor Musgrove
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman-owned construction company aims to get more women into trades

CHICAGO -- According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, women make up just under 11% of construction workers. Chicagoan, Sashe Ivy, is hoping to diversify this field in Chicago.

"I was sitting in a meeting. Once again, it was all-male contractors. And I thought about how females can do this," Ivy said.

Ivy owns the construction company, Pink Hard Hatz Construction. Pink Hard Hatz Construction is a full-service, licensed and bonded construction company.

"I always have work coming because what I'm finding out is that people, especially women and seniors, want to see a woman. They're tired of being taken advantage of," Ivy said.

Ivy has partnered with the nonprofit organization, Chicago Women in Trades, that aids in helping women learn different trades. The founder said her goal is for Pink Hard Hatz Construction to be in all 50 states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoenglewoodwomen's history monthconstructionlocalishwlswomen
LOCALISH
Woman-owned construction company aims to get more women into trades
Chicago's Tuber's Donuts specializes in treats made from potatoes
Metra lights train tracks on fire to keep rails from freezing
Florida bar serves up fun twist on shuffleboard
TOP STORIES
Shooting of 12-year-old by police under "careful" investigation: DA
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty thunderstorms possible
Officer not expected to recover from bee sting injury: Family
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
Veteran lives the American dream as electrician apprentice
Show More
Neighbor describes horrific scene after 2 kids, mom stabbed in Mayfair
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
Police ID 3 young men found shot to death in Philly
Author R. Eric Thomas' 'Backing Track' playing at Arden Thearre
Here's what you'll see at the Philadelphia Auto Show
More TOP STORIES News