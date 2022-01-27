burn injuries

Student severely burned inside Chester County learning center

Chester County officials said the student was being taken by a medical helicopter to an area hospital.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News at Noon - January 27, 2022

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Chester County responded to a learning center Thursday after a student was severely burned inside the school.

The call went out just after 12:30 p.m. for officials to respond to the Chester County Intermediate Unit Learning Center on Lincoln Highway E in Coatesville.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available, but county officials said the student was being taken by a medical helicopter to an area hospital.

Medics and fire officials remained on the scene Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated once more information is available.


MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coatesvillechildren's healthchild injuredburn injuriesstudents
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURN INJURIES
Teen who lost both hands, foot after stepping on wire out of hospital
NYC couple sues Peloton after 4-year-old pinned by treadmill
Camp for burn-injured children returns in Central California
Burn victim becomes beauty pageant contestant
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch
Gunman follows woman home after accidental bump at market: Police
3 charged in assault of NJ teen before he went missing
Police: Father, son shoot each other during altercation in Kensington
Teen uses hockey stick to save 2 boys from icy Bucks County lake
Video shows young males point guns at Philly fast-food workers
21-year-old shooting victim collapses at Philly school bus parking lot
Show More
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
Driver, aide injured in South Jersey bus crash
17-year-old student fatally shot near Southwest Philly high school
Biden confirms he will nominate first Black woman to SCOTUS
Winter hurricane? 'Bombogenesis' explained ahead of weekend storm
More TOP STORIES News