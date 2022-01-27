COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Chester County responded to a learning center Thursday after a student was severely burned inside the school.
The call went out just after 12:30 p.m. for officials to respond to the Chester County Intermediate Unit Learning Center on Lincoln Highway E in Coatesville.
Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available, but county officials said the student was being taken by a medical helicopter to an area hospital.
Medics and fire officials remained on the scene Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated once more information is available.
MORE TOP STORIES:
Student severely burned inside Chester County learning center
Chester County officials said the student was being taken by a medical helicopter to an area hospital.
BURN INJURIES
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News