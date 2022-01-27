Student severely burned inside Chester County learning center

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Chester County responded to a learning center Thursday after a student was severely burned inside the school.The call went out just after 12:30 p.m. for officials to respond to the Chester County Intermediate Unit Learning Center on Lincoln Highway E in Coatesville.Details surrounding the incident were not immediately available, but county officials said the student was being taken by a medical helicopter to an area hospital.Medics and fire officials remained on the scene Thursday afternoon.