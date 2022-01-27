Teen rescues two people who fell into icy Lake Afton in Bucks County

YARDLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County teenager jumped into action after two people fell into the frigid waters of Lake Afton on Sunday.Cory Hemberger, 16, of Middletown Township, said he was playing on the ice with his friend Shawn Miller when there were screams for help."He was screaming for help. His friend tried to help him and he ended up going in with him," recalled Cory.The teen says something told him to go help and rushed towards the 13-year-old and his friend with a hockey stick."I was kind of just in the moment. My adrenaline was going. My heart was pumping," said Cory.It was just after 5 p.m. and Shawn's father, Tim Miller, says he was sitting in his truck nearby when he heard all the commotion."I jumped out of my truck and started running down the trail and called 911," said Miller."Right when I was on the edge reaching my stick out, I could hear the ice cracking so I said, 'Alright we gotta do this quick so I don't fall in too," said Cory.He was able to rescue the young teen and his friend who later declined medical attention.Cory's mother didn't learn the extent of what had happened until the next day when she was on Facebook."All superheroes don't wear capes, some play ice hockey," a portion of the post read."I'm like, "Oh, my kids play ice hockey, let me look at that," said Lisa Hemberger.She soon realized it was the mother of one of the boys that Cory had rescued."She wanted to just thank me for his heroic efforts," said Hemberger.Cory says, "I know if I was in that situation, I would want somebody to help me too."