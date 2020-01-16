Second child dies from flu complications in New Jersey this season

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey has announced the 2nd death of a child from flu complications this season.The young child was from South Jersey and died at the end of December.The first child was an infant from North Jersey, who died in late October.Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control says 32 children have died of the flu - the most this early in the season in 15 years.Most of those who died were unvaccinated, but had other health conditions.