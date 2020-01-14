Child hit by car near Reading elementary school

READING, Pennsylvania -- A child was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Reading's Glenside neighborhood, according to WFMZ News.
The accident happened at about 9 a.m., near the intersection on Schuykill Avenue and Avenue A, just a few blocks from Glenside Elementary School.
Initial reports from the scene were that the child was unconscious before paramedics arrived, but police has not provided any additional information.
