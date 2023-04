3-year-old boy killed by falling tree limb in Lower Southampton Township, Bucks County

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Southampton Township, Bucks County said a 3-year-old boy died Saturday when a large tree limb fell during strong winds.

Officers said the accident happened just before 6 p.m. on Midfield Road.

According to Bucks County Emergency Management, the area was experiencing high winds at the time ahead of an approaching storm.

