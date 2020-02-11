Palmyra police release sketch of potential child predator

PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Palmyra police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to lure a young girl from her home.Officers say around 3 p.m. last Tuesday, a white male knocked on her door on West Henry Street.When the seventh-grader answered, the suspect said he was there to pick up her and her brother. The teenager immediately shut the door and the subject left the area."Having two kids of my own we're new to the neighborhood, it's honestly kind of frightening knowing there's someone going around trying to pull kids out of their home," said Olivia Pestridge.Police say the suspect is a white male, average height and weight with salt and pepper hair and beard."Kids get out of school, run home each day, and they have to be aware of what's around them because before you know it, you could turn around and all of a sudden someone's there," said Officer Omar Kendall.Palmyra Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward. They're also encouraging parents to teach kids to be aware of their surroundings."Make a lot of noise if someone is trying to grab you or something like that you always want to scream," said Kendall. "Make a scene so that way the eyes of the public focus on you."Due to this incident, Palmyra Police officers are meeting with local elementary school classes and teaching them what to do if a stranger approaches.Anyone with any information is asked to call Palmyra Police Department, Ptlm. Omar Kendall or Det. Arek Arargil at 856-829-0198 or 856-829-0191.