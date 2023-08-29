Small child injured in Trenton, New Jersey shooting

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A child was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Trenton, New Jersey.
Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Phillips Avenue at about 11 a.m.
Police said the boy who was injured was between 3 and 5 years old.
Officials said it appears the child got a hold of a gun and shot himself, but they are still investigating.
The child suffered a graze wound.
Several adults and children were inside the home at the time, police said.
Police said several people have been detained, but no charges have been filed.