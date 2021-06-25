2 children injured in Tioga-Nicetown house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10829959" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 55-year-old woman was injured during a fire in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two children were injured in a house fire in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.It happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of West Butler Street.Authorities say a girl was burned in the abdomen and leg area.She was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in stable condition.A second child was treated at the scene.A 55-year-old woman was injured during a fire in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. on the 5700 block of Charles Street.Action News has learned the fire started in the basement and quickly spread to other floors.The woman suffered burns to her leg. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.There is no word yet on how either fire started.