Chinatown drive-by shooting suspect arrested on I-95

Philadelphia police believe they have a drive-by shooting suspect in custody thanks to the information of several witnesses.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police believe they have a drive-by shooting suspect in custody thanks to the information of several witnesses.

Officers were called to 9th and Cherry streets in Chinatown at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

They found a 23-year-old male shot in the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition.

One witness who is a security guard told police it was a drive-by shooting.

Police said they were by witnesses the vehicle involved in the shooting made its way onto northbound I-95.

Pennsylvania State Police pulled over the vehicle on I-95 at Cottman Avenue.

Police say they found the suspected shooter and a gun inside the vehicle.

Detectives believe the victim and shooter knew each other. They are working to determine a motive.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker