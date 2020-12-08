Society

Chosen 300 temporarily closes due to COVID-19 outbreak; other organizations taking precautions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia organization that provides daily meals to the most vulnerable in the region is being forced to halt operations due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The nonprofit Chosen 300 says the exposure from a volunteer could have happened as early as November 23.

"We shut down and it's hurting a lot of people," said Chosen 300 Executive Direction Brian Jenkins, who also tested positive for the virus.

"It's a hard decision to make and you have to call the hard shots. We have to shut down for now just so we can make sure everyone is clear before we open the building back up," said Jenkins.

The nonprofit that serves daily meals to the city and suburbs' most vulnerable had already been taking the necessary measures to stay safe, just like other outreach groups.

"It has me worried, but it has me taking extra precautions," said Rosalind Pichardo with Operation Save Our City. Pichardo helps distribute shoes, masks and even Narcan in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

"There is a greater need now for services. A lot of people have lost their jobs," said Pichardo. "We've got to be in their community for people in a way that's safe too. We keep gloves on. I constantly change my masks and sanitize," she said.

Philadelphia's Project HOME is also taking the necessary precautions by using masks and even installed partitions to separate the driver and passenger during transports.

Thanksgiving may be just a few days away, but a number of local charity organizations are working hard to make sure no one will go without food on Thursday.

