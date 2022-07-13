hospital

ChristianaCare completes purchase of former Jennersville Hospital in Chester County

Once opened, the location will be called ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.

WEST GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- ChristianaCare has completed the purchase of the former Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Chester County.

In an announcement Wednesday morning, ChristianaCare says the opening of services at the campus will take some time.

"It's going to take a few more months before we can lay out a timeline," said Douglas P. Azar, ChristianaCare senior vice president, strategic clinical integration.

Azar says planning is underway to develop "a smart, sustainable model for this campus that will meet the long-term needs of the community. There are a lot of complexities that go into that, including information technology, supply chain, workforce, building renovations and much more."

SEE ALSO: Chester County, Pa. residents worried about access to health care as 2 hospitals set to close

Since the purchase was announced in June, ChristianaCare says its leaders have been meeting with the community to listen and learn.

Heather Farley, M.D., MHCDS, FACEP, ChristianaCare chief wellness officer and co-lead for the campus development strategy, says their first priority is to re-establish local access to emergency services.

"We've heard loud and clear that this is what the community most urgently needs," Farley said.

ChristianaCare and Tower Health initially announced the purchase agreement on June 14.

The purchase included the hospital, which has been closed since Dec. 31, 2021, and Tower Health's interest in two office buildings, plus an additional 24-acre parcel of land adjacent to the hospital.

ChristianaCare says the acquisition does not include any personnel or practices that are currently operating.

The purchase price was $8 million.

In February, ChristianaCare also announced a letter of intent to acquire Crozer Health.
